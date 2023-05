தி.நகர் பேருந்து நிலையத்தில் இடநெருக்கடி நெரிசல்! தினமும் 2,000 பஸ்கள் வந்து செல்வதால் திணறல்

A historic bus stand. I remember the bus stand vividly right from my school days. There was a red double decker being used on the route 11-A (to Parrys), which was discontinued later. The route 9-B from T.Nagar to Parrys used to ply via Mahalingapuram, and was the only connection from Mahalingapuram to T.Nagar. This route too was discontinued later.