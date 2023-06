நடுரோட்டில் தீப்பற்றி 'பேட்டரி பைக்' நாசம்

I just fail to understand why these battery scooters are not subjected to a thorough inspection by the appropriate authorities, before they start mass production. Every few months, there is a report of a battery scooter catching fire. This is highly risky and life threatening. Why are the EV companies not giving enough attention to safety ? Are they bypassing some of the validation checks just to be the first to roll out a new scooter every few months, and in the process of doing so, endangering people's lives ? High time the Ministry for Road Transport instructs all EV companies to allow their vehicles to be subjected to a thorough technical audit/inspection.