வரும் 13ம் தேதி அ.தி.மு.க., மா.செ., கூட்டம்

Please windup your rusted corrupt and stinking party, you have lost charm and after Jaya your party has faded and going to get fully ruined. We need K Annamalai at any cost , EPS/AIADMK is almost done and dusted. They dont have spine or courage to fight Evil DMK and EPS is now coward and lost mass so BJP is the only choice for TN before its fully ruined by DMK/AIADMK. .