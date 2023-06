Thank God Now... Atleast now only wake up from sleep this DIG,top officers in the Registration dept. All SRO's are to be monitored by vigilance and these tyyiing centres too... Both SRO and Typing centre meeting(after office hours,both used to meet outside),should be vediographed and both should be punished. OMG,lot of malpractices,by these TWO only...Watch I will arrange to send Video of such illegal meetings,if vigioence is not completely eliminating corruption