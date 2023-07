அண்ணாமலை செயல்பாடு: அமித்ஷா பாராட்டு

Stalin/DMK/EPS/AIADMK can only make TN as graveyard,land of drunkards or drug addicts , land of suicide like Kerala or Punjab. TN can never become even equal to Toilet of Singapore/Malaysia as long as the shameless begger TN Citizens elect this Gutter DMK/Stalin and other dravidian parties , there would never be any revival or salvation to the state. TN is already gone case like West Bengal/Kerala/Punjab. So no point talking about the Begger state running for freebies and tasmac.