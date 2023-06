மூடப்பட்டிருந்த 9 கோவில்கள் மீண்டும் திறப்பு: சேகர்பாபு

Untill all the temples in TN are not free from the evil dravidian parties this will continue. RSS/VHP all other Hindu organization across the nation has to take this extremely seriously and fight the case legally and have to put pressure on the central goverment to bring Anti conversion law in the national level and also free hindu temples. Dont expect BJP would do everything , there are other Hindu organizations/Mutts unless they are united and they are proper communication across all states in India and is under one umbrella forgetting political alliance. They have to fight the case legally and have to engage top most lawyers like how the leftists/anti national/ Pro muslim radical groups fight in SC.Otherwise there is no end to this disease and Hindu organization have to unite all the Hindus across the nation and take every case of conversion , loot of temple, demolishing of temples at very high level and ensure that media highlight and narrative is built without which this mmovement would not have much impact.