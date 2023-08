சமூக ஆர்வலர் டீஸ்டா செதல்வாட்டிற்கு உச்சநீதிமன்றம் ஜாமின்

If an ordinary citizen makes a simple comment about the judiciary or about judgements, he would be hauled over coals for contempt of Court. If a person files a Public interest petition, he is asked pay deposit of ₹ 50000/- for each petition to be filed. For what reason ? That is to establish about the bonafides of the petitioner. The tragedy is that it was ordered by the Chief Justice himself. Are the courts custodians of Law ? Suppose, if a judgement delivered by a single judge is overturned either by a bench or by SC, can/ will the Bench or SC order the single judge to compensate the expenditure incurred by the litigant for moving higher judiciary to get justice. Our judiciary is fast losing its sheen and credibility. A lot can be said about this lady and about her pathological hatred for Mr.Modi and BJP and the judiciary it seems is encouraging it.