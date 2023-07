1800 மணி நேர மவுனத்திற்கு பின் 30 வினாடிகள் மவுனம் கலைத்த பிரதமர்: காங்., விமர்சனம்

SC takes Suo Moto in this case, both PM & CJI Duo officially enter the North East Clean Up Game. All Out mosquito switched on. one week PM reassured the nation today that the end for SC poking their noses in area where they don't even know the ground reality. A statement issued by Manipur police apropos the viral video.But the question is why the viral video surfaced today in July while its from early May? The answer is simple to add fuel to the fire and provoke right wing who are nothing more than frogs on hot tin roof. I feel SC should keep their mouth shut let the Armed forces, security agencies do their job.Violence is a natural repurcussion to such stern actions and clean up by govt. Lakhs of crores of parallel economy destroyed. So, drug cartel will try to harm the state and goverment. Drug cartel + church behind the civil revolt spreading false information and instigating communities after their corridor has been choked slowly and steadily If anyone has not lived or traveled North East,no idea about it or matter related to National Security