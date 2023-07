தேர்தலில் பெண்கள் உங்களை அரசியலில் இருந்து அகற்றுவார்கள்: மம்தா பானர்ஜி

About 40 TMC goons hit me with sticks. Tore off my saree and inner wear. Paraded me naked, molested me in public, alleges a Panchayat election candidate from West Bengal. But since we don't have a video, I guess the collective conscience of the Opposition will be intact. Again it's the failure of BJP where they're not able to amplify 100's of cases while others make one case an international issue. BJP never learns!