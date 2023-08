KARMA IS VERY HARD AND BRUTUL. PLEASE FACE THE SAME AND NO POINT REGRETING. YOU DMK/VCK/MDMK/NTK SAAMAN/KAAMAHASAN/3RD RATE ANBUMANI/RAMADASS PARTY INFACT NEEDS MORE CURSE FROM THIS NATION AND SHOULD BE DECIMATED. WE DONT NEED you IN THE COUTNRY WHO IS NOT NATIONALIST AND ANTI HINDU AND DO MINORITY APPEASEMENT AND WORK FOR NGOs AND GEORGE SOROS, CLINTON KABALS, CIAs. THE YOUR PARTY IS MORE POISONOUS FOR THE COUNTRY AND ONE FULL CORRRUPT EVIL FAMILY IN TN WHO HAS NOT RULED BUT RUINED TN. IF YOU DONT GET BLESSING THAT IS FINE, BUT IF YOU GET CURSES THEN EVEN GOD WILL NEVER SAVE YOU AND WOULD BE ROTTEN HERE AND ALSO AFTER THIS WORLD