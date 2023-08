2 மாதங்கள் பொறுக்க முடியாதா?: என்எல்சி.,க்கு ஐகோர்ட் கேள்வி

High Court displeased with bulldozer destruction of paddy in Neyveli… Expressing displeasure over the destruction of paddy by bulldozers in Neyveli, the Madras High Court questioned whether it is not possible to wait two months before harvesting the crop. Urging the NLC administration to ban the strike action by the trade unions over the interunion issue, the NLC. An urgent case was filed by the party. The case came up for hearing before Justice Thandapani. At that time it was reported that the protest was brought under control by the police and video evidence was filed. The judge who heard the case ordered that Cuddalore District Collector and Superintendent of Police should take action so that there is no disturbance to the NLC company and the employees going to work there, and ordered to file a report on August 3 in this regard and adjourned the hearing of the case. He advised NLC workers to do what they need and keep them happy and spend money on it. Also read this: It was the new moon Rangasamy regime that was set up - Dindigul Leoni Meanwhile, the judge raised a question about the protest against the construction of the canal on the land acquired for the NLC. The counsel appearing for the NLC alleged that the compensation was three times the value of the land and that the land acquired 20 years ago, while the compensation was paid ten years ago, the owners are now opposing the acquisition of the land. Justice Dandapani then interrupted and questioned whether it is not possible to wait two months for harvesting the crop without plowing the land for 20 years. The judge lamented that he cried when he saw bulldozers digging canals in cultivated land. Also read this: Kodanadu case judge showed action… what next? Vallalar said that whenever he saw a withered crop, he felt withered. He said that he could not see the destruction of crops near his hometown. Even if he gave a thousand reasons for taking the land, he could not accept the destruction of crops. 2/3 He said that a crop cannot be taken for granted, crops are a source of sustenance for all life signs including humans, and farmers are angry that crops are being destroyed despite compensation. The judge expressed his opinion that we are going to face the biggest famine during our lifetime and we are going to see rice and veges being beaten in our generation and then coal will not be used. He clearly said that it is okay to get angry. Read more: Sale of tomatoes at half price.. Dindigul trader's humanity amid price hike.. He mentioned that the beauty of Neyveli and Kolli flowing along the banks of the dam, where the characters travel through Ponni's Selvan novel written by Amarar Kalki, cannot be forgotten. Justice Dhandapani also mentioned that all those places are currently occupied on a large scale. The judge lamented that they are digging without realizing the danger of famine and expressed concern that these areas have lost the pride of Chola country due to companies like NLC. If the earth is dug and coal and methane are extracted one by one, how to fill that void is the major concern of the nature lovers, he warned that if they lay hands on the Western Ghats, the monsoon rains available to Tamil Nadu will stop completely. He pointed out that only three places like Cauvery Delta, Tamiraparani region and some parts of North Tamil Nadu have irrigation and if they are destroyed there is no chance of getting rice. Read more: Protesting against the transfer of the school teacher, the students boycotted the classes. Pointing out the NLC's claim of triple compensation, he questioned what the farmer would do with the money no matter how many times the compensation was given. A farmer who lived like a Maharaja with one acre of land, expressed his concern that even though he was paid many times, he would not want to work for others and would go to other places, and if he left his hometown, his livelihood would be taken away. He expressed displeasure that the government officials also do not understand the suffering of the people and are acting mechanically. Meanwhile, during the hearing of the case, the NLC side mentioned that the electric lights and ACs used in the court room were due to the electricity extracted from coal. On hearing this, the judge also directed the staff to switch off the AC in his trial room all day today. 3/3 He noted that not everyone who can be on earth lives in AC air and there are plenty of people who relax in pungai tree air and neem tree air.