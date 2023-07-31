துாய்மைக்காவலர்கள் 'பாதுகாப்பு' இன்றி பணி

width; Safety is in question as municipal workers are engaged in cleaning without protective gear.



More than 50 thousand people live in 18 wards under Palladam Municipality. In the wards, more than 150 sanitation guards are involved in tasks such as collecting garbage and cleaning drains. As a safety measure, workers engaged in such cleaning work must wear hand and foot coverings.



It is advised to wear protective gloves and engage in cleaning work, as the hands and feet can be exposed to infection, garbage, bottle pieces and thorns mixed in the waste. But most of the sanitation workers in Palladam municipality do not wear protective equipment.



Therefore, the municipality should instruct the cleaners to wear protective equipment without neglecting the matter.



