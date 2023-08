பாக்., தற்கொலைப்படை தாக்குதல்: பலி 44 ஆக உயர்வு

India also feeling the cancer of these evil community. They are just 12% of our 1.4 Billion population. They have already got their Islamic nations Pakistan post 1947 and the minorities so called peaceful faith in India are already radicalized,brainwashed and loyal to their ummah and not to the nation. They vote in community where as the Native Hindu does not vote inc community and vote for individuals and most of them are secular and not have waken up. Many states in India we native Hindus have become minority and still the Muslim community enjoys all the benefits of the government. They have already occupied illegal lands through their WAQF board and are increasing their population through 4 wives and many Chaldean. Many cities in India even police dare to enter these localities where the Muslims gather in huge numbers attack the policemen and throw stones. They have standard modus operandi of wolf attack and zombie attack.There are many states in India where its ruled by BJP where their illegal mosques/mazars are demolished. But India also has the cancer liberal leftist judges who do not take the cases in priority and bend to these forces and you can never get justice from the courts.