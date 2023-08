ஹரியானா கலவரம்: பலி 4 ஆக உயர்வு

To curb cybercrime, all SIM card sellers in Nuh under scanner To crack down on the booming cybercrime in Mewat, the local police have decided to put users with numerous subscriber identity modules (SIMs) and all SIM sellers under real-time surveillance. When there is too much noise, riots in the country, understand there is a simultaneous work of clean up going on in background. Reason for the riots and chaos when Operation Nuh started by Haryana police 2 months back. This cyber crime works as backhand process for Jihadi sleeper cells, Across the border communication. DO NOT jump on Nuh and Mewat, mind ur own business and let agencies do what best they do....