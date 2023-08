சமையல் சிலிண்டர் டெலிவரி கூடுதலாக பணம் தர கூடாது

It is the hundredth time the oil.producing companies are giving such notices. No delivery boy leaves without getting the so called delivery charges. .you can not argue with them. It is futile. Even if any official from agencies comes and enquires, no consumer will tell them about the charges. The best way is the Agencies should reduce the delivery charges from their bills. Another way is, the petroleum.companies know how much of cylinders have been sent and how many distributed. .Let the agency give details of the number of delivery boys, their salary and other allowances. Or in the nate, the delivery charges should be reduced from their bills.