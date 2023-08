நெய்வேலியில் ஏக்கருக்கு ரூ.40,000 வழங்க சென்னை உயர்நீதிமன்றம் உத்தரவு

Many of our High Court and Supreme Court judgements are looks very strange . Just look at Neyvali case , the land was acquired by NLC during 2007 and farmers got the payment for their land but continue to do agricultural work and reaped the harvest . Even in 2022 Jan , our Chief Secretary advised the farmers not to proceed with cultivation and keep the land free for commencement of the mining activities . But no one listened .Now NLC proceeded with digging of a canal for carrying the drained water from new mine , that work is to be completed before commencement of forthcoming north west monsoon, Everyone including all Tamil medias started jumping and made big cue and cry . Now Madras high court also joined the crowd to make noise and found fault with NLC. Is it make sense ? Is it a reward for disobedience ?