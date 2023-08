'நீட்' தேர்வு இனி நிறுத்துவதற்கு வாய்ப்புகள் இல்லை

Actually I am also not supporting NEET, but i am a doubt, anyone Please clear my doubt. When NEET is abolished for Tamilnadu alone , No students from Tamilnadu will appear for NEET. Thus 85℅ will be filled by +2 marks merit by Tamilnadu students. 15 ℅ central pool seats will be filled by other state students through NEETin all medical colleges of Tamilnadu. Is it not a loss to all Tamil Nadu students? whether is it possible for Tamilnadu students to compete for 15℅quota through +2 marks merit? Or is it possible to increase 7.5 ℅ quota for Tamil medium students to 15℅.