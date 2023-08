மனிதர்களுக்கு பொருந்தும் பன்றியின் சிறுநீரகம்!

A) The world's first porcine-to-human heart transplantation was performed at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (Baltimore, MD, USA), where a genetically modified pig heart was successfully transplanted into a 57-year-old man in the end stage of heart disease. But the patient's condition began deteriorating, and died on March 9, 2022, two months after the transplant surgery. B) An infant who was transplanted with a heart from a baboon in 1983 survived for only 20 days. C) In a medical first, surgeons at NYU Langone Health in New York City performed a transplant of a genetically ed pig kidney into a brain-dead woman in a two-hour operation on 2021, September 25, transplant survived three days with full function and no signs of rejection. There is more work to do to make xenotransplantation an everyday reality.”