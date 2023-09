தினமும் 2,700 டன் நெல்லை அரிசியாக மாற்றித்தர நிறுவனங்களுக்கு அழைப்பு

Bard says " The cost of setting up a rice mill in Tamil Nadu, India varies depending on the capacity of the mill, the location, and the type of machinery used. However, a small rice mill with a capacity of 1 ton per day can be set up for around ₹25 lakhs (US$32,500). A medium-sized rice mill with a capacity of 10 tons per day can cost around ₹1 crore (US$125,000), and a large rice mill with a capacity of 100 tons per day can cost around ₹10 crores (US$1.25 million).". So we may need about 5 to 10 crores to setup the rice mill. And the commisions and bribes for all these officers and TN Ministers, is it worth going for this? Is there any guarantee from the Govt to get the work continuously for 5 years? Then only we can run this business profittably.