இந்தியா புறப்பட்டார் மோடி

Prime Minister Modi will blow away the terrorist who comes to the border, the Pakistani and Chinese army, but it is unaccep for an Indian citizen like you to stay in the country in the namely Indian citizen, journalist and commentator without some basic understanding of the nation. Modi's dynamic leadership so the stove is lit in your house, otherwise even if you were in the enemy camp you would have taken refuge in a refugee camp in civil unrest. First, you should learn the real history of India, only then you will get patriotism. Jaihind...