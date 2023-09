"சட்டத்தின் ஆட்சியை நிலைநிறுத்தும் பொறுப்பு நீதித்துறைக்கு...": சந்திரசூட்

First let the Supreme quota (court) look at the 5 crores backlog of cases pending in various cases across the country including its own 70,000 pending cases do something for that instead of showing your power and position , you judges did not come from any celestial planet and you are also answerable and accoun to the citizens of the nation. You first learn to be transparent and all your assets and try to come under RTI act. My kind request is to SC judges is dont attend any public functions and start giving lectures or try to show as though you have achieved something great , you all dont have any moral to lecture someone or common citizen first you improve yourself and your action and performance will talk more than your lectures. The SC Buggers have started crossing limits and have also started interfering in the home of every Bharatn citiznes by shamelessly entertaining LGBT Same sex marriage. I dont understand what the SC Judges eat daily. Is this a importatant priority or matter to be heard now when there are many burning issues in the country and this bugger Chandrachud and his shameless collegium tem want to bulldoze every thing rule the nation with their western education background. The earliest the Collegium tem is abolished much better for the nation. The GOI has to take help of President of Bharat and go ahead with the blacksheep SC Judges and bring impeachment against them and bring them asnwer to the citizens