காலிஸ்தான் பயங்கரவாதியின் சொத்துகள் முடக்கம்: என்ஐஏ அதிரடி

I read a article somewhere on WA by a journalist "Is R&AW the new Mossad?"I feel pity of these journalist with there shallow research They don't know that R.N.Kao initially build a relationship with Mossad when Israeli was a taboo in India. RA&W was always at par with Mossad but the advantage with MOSSAD was they had Israeli in Israel whereas in India we have Pandit, Dalit, OBC, Brahmin, Rajpoot, Gujjar, Jat, Muslims, Mulayam, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu, Mamta, KCR, Stalin, Natwarlal Kejrudeen, Christian, etc etc etc R.N. Kao build one of world's finest agency but during Evil IK Gujaral( worst sinner) as PM with support of Congress, gave alist of 200+ assets in Pak and Middle east to lSl, result they all were butchered by lSl It was only after 26 May 2014 that RA&W got the freedom it need to work and result is a peaceful nation. I hope you remember Alok Verma, Director CBI who tapped RA&W number 2 phone and made identity public and do you know who stood with Alok verma when he was thrown out from CBI? None other then Poisonous Subramanya Swamy. Once Alok verma was thrown out of CBI,Subramanya Swamy another double agent stopped leaking CBI work. Problem with Journalist and self proclaimed experts on Social Media is that they don't know where to stop with their half baked stories RA&W is not a bollywood movie which need publicity or public support. Indian agencies are unsung soldiers, they are self motivated. Nation First is their only mission our RA&W, IB, MI was compromised by politicians(Mainly Khangress/Leftist) many many times. So as per my view is stay out of RA&W otherwise we know whom to take out and how RA&W, IB, MI, Indian Military are out of bond for normal discussion.Jai Hind