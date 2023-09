'வந்தே பாரத்' ரயிலில் தீபாவளி, பொங்கலுக்கு இடமில்லை

Some people here claim that the fare in Vandhe Baharath train is unaffordable by poorer people. Compared to flights, the fare is much cheaper for almost the same comfort you get in the flights. When more number of those who are able to pay the higher fare take up their travel in Vandhe Bahart, the poorer people can comfortably travel in normal trains at lower fare. Vandhe Bharath has considerably reduced the act of looting by Omni Buses and therefore, the fare in Omni buses becomes affordable to all. Moreover, the cost of operating Vandhe Bharath trains is much higher and therefore, long term sustainability of the operations depends on cost-recovery On top of everything, even the common people are willing to pay an higher price to travel in Vandhe Bharat trains creating an higher demand (because these trains are always full) and therefore, what is wrong with capitalising the opportunity to generate more revenue and operate more similar trains benefiting all sections of the people in the long run?