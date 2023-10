குடிநீரில் கழிவுநீர் கலப்பால் பரவும் 100 வகை வைரஸ்: எண்ணிலடங்கா நோய்களுக்கு அச்சாரம்

If we go through Koilambakkam to medavakkan, on broken, leaking Drainage itself all tea shops, fruits and food items are sold which is very dangerous to our health. Our CM before checkung the road thickness in Coimbatore let him travel throughout Chennai first by walk. We are sure he will get Cholera the next day. In Kumbakonam and Tanjore the condition is worst. The thin drainage slab and that too half finished drainage tem we are all suffering. This govt is concentrating to collect Drainage and water tax, first they should check the present condition